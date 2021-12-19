Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 76,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.