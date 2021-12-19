WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,005.84

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.84 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,095.50 ($14.48). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($14.42), with a volume of 5,219,617 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.19) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.26) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.78) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,056.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,005.84. The stock has a market cap of £12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

