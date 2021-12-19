XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 56,370 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NEM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,151,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.