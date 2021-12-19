XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. 6,599,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,172. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

