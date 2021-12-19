Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,525. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.48. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.