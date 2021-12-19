YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 2,221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,599.0 days.

YASKF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

