YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 2,221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,599.0 days.
YASKF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
