YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,432.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

