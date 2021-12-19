Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

