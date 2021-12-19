Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 915.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 501,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $114.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

