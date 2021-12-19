Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to report sales of $53.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.62 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $26.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.31 million to $182.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $291.19 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $307.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $142.12. 1,482,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

