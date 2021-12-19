Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $414.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.90 million and the lowest is $405.30 million. Synaptics posted sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

