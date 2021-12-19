Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.96. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. 10,490,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,762. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

