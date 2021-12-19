Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

VNTR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

