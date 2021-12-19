Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.
Shares of YNDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
