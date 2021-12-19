Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.41). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

