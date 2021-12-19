Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.41). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

