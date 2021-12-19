Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.32 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $438.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $445.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 351,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.