Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 2,160,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $217.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

