Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

