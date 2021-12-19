Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,213. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

