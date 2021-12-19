Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.