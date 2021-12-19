Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

