Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ASIX opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

