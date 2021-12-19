Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

