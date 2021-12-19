Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.93. 706,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,088. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $78,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

