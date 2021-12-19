Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.