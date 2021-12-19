Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report $42.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $261.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 7,632,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,793. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.87.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

