Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

