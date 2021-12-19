Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $274.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $967.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 628,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,080. Funko has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

