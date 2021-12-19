Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post $643.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.