Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Lazard reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. Lazard has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

