Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is ($2.36). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($2.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AXA S.A. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 354,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,807. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $459.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.