Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,986,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,945. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

