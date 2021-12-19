Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post $0.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

GOOS stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 1,265,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,759. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

