Zacks: Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report sales of $106.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $415.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.77. 545,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,659. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $220.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.