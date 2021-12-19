Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $628.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 2,847,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,252. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

