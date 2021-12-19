Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post sales of $187.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $188.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 610,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,247. The company has a market capitalization of $631.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

