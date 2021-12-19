Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $247.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $250.61 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $804.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 26.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

