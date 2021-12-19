Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.07 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

