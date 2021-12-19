Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.66. 347,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $220.73 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.