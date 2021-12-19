Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASPU. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Aspen Group stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

