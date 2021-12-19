Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.