Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

