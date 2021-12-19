Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPIR opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13. Spire has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

