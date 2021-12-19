Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

