Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

KRMD opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 123.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.