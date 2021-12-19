Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

