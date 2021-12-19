ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.63

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.24. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 82,472 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.