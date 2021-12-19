Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $93.78 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

