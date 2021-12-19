ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.10. ZIVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

