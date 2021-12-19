ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $184,587.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 85,442,182 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

