$0.01 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.53 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

